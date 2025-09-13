India To Host 2027 Coast Guard Global Summit In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Looking to promote dialogue on emerging maritime challenges, India will host the 5th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in Chennai in 2027 to coincide with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official said on Saturday.

The three-day event will offer an opportunity for the country to reaffirm its leadership in international maritime cooperation and include an International Coast Guard Fleet Review and a World Coast Guard Seminar.

The decision on India's Presidency of the 2027 Summit was taken unanimously at the 4th CGGS held in Rome, Italy, from September 11-12, 2025, which was attended by delegates from 115 countries and international organisations, the official said in a statement.

Director General (DG) ICG Paramesh Sivamani emphasised that no single nation can address the full spectrum of maritime issues alone, and underlined that the Chennai Summit in 2027 will serve as an inclusive forum to foster interoperability, trust, and stronger cooperation among Coast Guards worldwide.

At the meeting in Rome, DG ICG also met the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and delivered a keynote titled 'Guardians Against the Blaze', showcasing ICG's tactical expertise in fire emergency response.

During the ceremonial handover of the CGGS Presidency, DG ICG hailed the Summit as a beacon of global Coast Guard cooperation in addressing shared maritime challenges, while expressing gratitude to the Italian Coast Guard for its hospitality and to the Japan Coast Guard for its role as CGGS Secretariat.

On the sidelines of the Summit, DG ICG also met the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard.

Discussions, held under the framework of the Defence Cooperation Clause of the India–Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, underscored both sides' commitment to enhancing cooperation in Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), Marine Pollution Response, environmental protection, countering transnational maritime crimes, information exchange, maritime domain awareness, capacity building, training, and technical assistance.