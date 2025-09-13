IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub Eyes Trophy, Not Just India Clash
Asia Cup 2025: Ahead of the high-octane Group A encounter between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, Pakistan's young batting sensation Saim Ayub emphasised that his team is concentrating on the bigger picture-winning the Asia Cup-rather than just the marquee clash against India.
“We are not only looking forward to the India-Pakistan match, our main goal is to win the tournament,” Ayub said at the pre-match press conference. Known for his fearless batting, the youngster underlined that Pakistan's approach remains consistent, no matter the opponent.
“We try to play fearless cricket against everyone,” he added.
Handling Pressure Against Top Bowlers
When asked about facing India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Ayub acknowledged the challenge but remained focused on strategy and composure.
“Obviously, there is a challenge. When you are playing a match, every bowler is challenging. The biggest task is to find ways to win for your team,” he explained.
Pakistan Spins Oman Out of the Game
Pakistan delivered a clinical performance against Oman in their last encounter, with spinners dominating the proceedings. In just 11 overs, Pakistan's spinners picked six wickets while conceding only 40 runs.
Chasing a modest target of 161, Oman started poorly. After a tight opening over from Shaheen Afridi, Ayub struck immediately, removing Oman captain Jatinder Singh for a single run on the first ball of the second over.
In the following over, Ayub claimed Aamir Kaleem LBW for 13 runs, bringing Mohammad Nadeem to the crease. Nadeem's stay was short-lived as spinner Sufiyan Muqeem dismissed him for just three runs off seven balls.
Pakistan's spin dominance continued with Sufyan Mehmood adding a solitary run before being trapped by Mohammad Nawaz in the eighth over. Wicketkeeper-batter Vinayak Shukla was run out by a brilliant throw from Afridi in the next over, while Hammad Mirza, Oman's only batter with some runs, was dismissed for 27 by Muqeem.
By the 10th over, Oman was reeling at 49-6, with Ikria Islam and Shah Faisal unbeaten on 0. Pakistan's pace attack then returned to clean up the tail. Faheem Ashraf struck twice, Afridi removed Shah Faisal, and Ashraf claimed Hassnain Shah for just one run, leaving Oman humbled.
Mohammad Haris was named Player of the Match for his crucial 66-run innings that laid the foundation for Pakistan's dominant victory.
With this performance, Pakistan heads into the India clash brimming with confidence, combining fearless batting with a ruthless bowling attack.
(With inputs from ANI)
