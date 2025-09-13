Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal Tells Mastani, Lakshmi To Leave House Over Homophobic Remarks

Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal Tells Mastani, Lakshmi To Leave House Over Homophobic Remarks


2025-09-13 08:10:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kochi: The new promo for this weekend's episode of Bigg Boss has sparked conversations even before it has aired, as host Mohanlal can be seen in a heated exchange with contestants. In the clip released by Asianet, Mohanlal confronts Lakshmi and Mastani over their offensive remarks about Adhila and Noora, the show's lesbian couple. Lakshmi had commented that the couple was“unfit for society,” undeserving of support, and unwelcome in anyone's home. Mohanlal directly questions her, asking who she considers unfit and demanding an explanation. Lakshmi cites her personal disapproval of homosexuality, prompting Mohanlal to challenge her stance, asking how it affects them and whether they rely on her approval. He asserts that he would welcome Adhila and Noora into his home and cautions Lakshmi to choose her words carefully.

Homophobia in Bigg Boss

Mohanlal then turns to Mastani, who expresses discomfort with normalizing homosexuality. He counters her views, pointing out that others do not share their opinions and questioning their authority to judge anyone as unfit. In a firm warning, he tells both contestants to leave the show. The promo shows Mastani and Lakshmi visibly stunned by his reaction. The episode may also touch upon Lakshmi's allegation against Oneal, who she claimed had inappropriately touched Mastani. Oneal clarified that the incident occurred accidentally while celebrating a task victory, apologized immediately, and received support from fellow contestants. 

MENAFN13092025007385015968ID1110056703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search