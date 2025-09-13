Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal Tells Mastani, Lakshmi To Leave House Over Homophobic Remarks
Kochi: The new promo for this weekend's episode of Bigg Boss has sparked conversations even before it has aired, as host Mohanlal can be seen in a heated exchange with contestants. In the clip released by Asianet, Mohanlal confronts Lakshmi and Mastani over their offensive remarks about Adhila and Noora, the show's lesbian couple. Lakshmi had commented that the couple was“unfit for society,” undeserving of support, and unwelcome in anyone's home. Mohanlal directly questions her, asking who she considers unfit and demanding an explanation. Lakshmi cites her personal disapproval of homosexuality, prompting Mohanlal to challenge her stance, asking how it affects them and whether they rely on her approval. He asserts that he would welcome Adhila and Noora into his home and cautions Lakshmi to choose her words carefully.
Homophobia in Bigg Boss
Mohanlal then turns to Mastani, who expresses discomfort with normalizing homosexuality. He counters her views, pointing out that others do not share their opinions and questioning their authority to judge anyone as unfit. In a firm warning, he tells both contestants to leave the show. The promo shows Mastani and Lakshmi visibly stunned by his reaction. The episode may also touch upon Lakshmi's allegation against Oneal, who she claimed had inappropriately touched Mastani. Oneal clarified that the incident occurred accidentally while celebrating a task victory, apologized immediately, and received support from fellow contestants.
