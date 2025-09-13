'Chased, Kicked Her': Indian-Origin Man Kills Mother Over TV Remote In UK, Jailed For Life

A 39-year-old Indian-origin man, Surjit Singh, has been sentenced to life in prison after brutally killing his 76-year-old mother, Mohinder Kaur, at their home in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The attack happened in September last year after a fight over a television remote control. During the hearing, the court noted that the fatal incident took place when Mohinder Kaur criticised her son for being an alcoholic.

Surjit Singh, who was also her carer, lost his temper. Intoxicated by alcohol and cocaine, he chased his frail mother around their home in Soho, Birmingham. Singh repeatedly kicked and stamped on her. The court described it as a "sustained attack over a considerable period of time" on an elderly woman who could not defend herself, says a report in The Times of India.

Relative alerted police after accused's confession

After the assault, Singh phoned a relative and confessed what he had done. He then left the house. The relative called 999 immediately. Police officers arrived and forced their way into the home. They found Mohinder Kaur lying in the living room with injuries from multiple blows. She was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but was later pronounced dead, the TOI report added.

Accused arrested at crime scene

Surjit Singh returned to the scene while police were still present. He was arrested on the spot.

In custody, he told the police,“I didn't mean to do it. I just lost my head.”

On Friday, the Birmingham Crown Court sentenced Surjit Singh to life imprisonment. He must serve a minimum of 15 years before he can be considered for parole.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes of West Midlands Police said,“This senseless killing has torn apart a family, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected.”