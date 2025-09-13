Ahaan Panday Flaunts His Sleepy Built Like A Boss
From his acting skills to his chiselled physique, Ahaan has everyone mesmerized.
Adding to the craze with his latest social media post, he dropped two photographs on social media, flaunting his "Sleepy build".
Ahaan was seen bare-chested in these pics, wearing nothing but a pair of denim.
Admiring his picture-perfect body, a netizen wrote in the comment section, "You are freshly built and steady for your future ...Ahaan ...we are again feeling sleepy in your dreams Krish Kapoor...don't wish to wake up now."
Another one penned, "Stop flexing like that, or I might start falling for those arms. hehe."
The third comment read, "Haha, someone's been putting in the work".
In another update, as "Saiyaara" completed 50 days of release on September 5, leads Ahaan and Aneet Padda expressed their gratitude with a heartfelt note on social media, stating that the success of "Saiyaara" is a testament that if one believes in the power of magic and feels it, the world also feels it with you.
Sharing several snaps of celebrating the milestone moment with each other, they wrote in a joint post, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you."
Claiming that love and honesty are the most powerful things in the world, the duo added: "Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward...- Aneet & Ahaan."
