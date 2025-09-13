Greater Noida Tragedy: Mother, 11-Year-Old Son End Lives By Jumping From 13Th Floor
The incident happened in Ace City Society, located in the Bisrakh police station area.
The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Chawla (37), wife of Darpan Chawla, and their son Daksh (11).
According to police, the mother and child fell from the 13th floor in the morning hours, dying instantly on the spot.
Police teams rushed to the society immediately after receiving the information. The bodies were taken into custody and later sent for post-mortem after completion of the inquest proceedings.
During the inspection, police recovered a suicide note in which Sakshi expressed her desire to "leave the world." Initial findings suggest that the family had been under considerable mental stress.
Sources revealed that the young boy, Daksh, was suffering from a prolonged mental illness. Investigators believe Sakshi was extremely distressed over her son's medical condition, and this constant pressure may have driven her to the drastic step.
Eyewitnesses said panic spread in the society immediately after the fall, and residents were left in a state of disbelief. Police officers, however, quickly took control of the situation to restore order.
“This tragic incident has shaken everyone in the society. Neighbours are deeply shocked at what happened,” said a police official.
Greater Noida police have launched a detailed investigation into the case. While preliminary reports indicate mental stress as the primary reason, officials said a clearer picture will emerge after the post-mortem report and further inquiries.
The double suicide has left the residents of the society mourning, highlighting once again the silent struggles many families endure behind closed doors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment