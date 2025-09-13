Azerbaijan Keeps Ball Rolling With Multinational Forces Drills Eternal Brotherhood-IV
The exercise focuses primarily on enhancing interoperability and strengthening cooperation among the special forces of friendly and allied nations. Participants are engaged in joint special operations designed to promote the exchange of experience, improve coordination in planning and execution, and develop the operational capabilities required for potential future missions.
During the joint exercise, the troops are hitting the ground running with combat training tasks, covering everything from shooting and parachuting to sniping and clearing out the enemy from residential areas.
Special forces demonstrate high professionalism in accomplishing the tasks set during the preparations.
