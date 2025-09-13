Rain, Thunder Possible In Qatar On September 1415

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast the possibility of local cloud formation on Sunday and Monday, September 14–15, 2025.

In an update on its social media, the department said these conditions may bring rain accompanied by occasional thunder.



Meanwhile in its daily weather report, it also warned of strong winds in some areas during daytime.

This weather condition could lead to slight to blowing dust at times. The winds are expected to range from 5-15 knots northwesterly to northeasterly, reaching up to 25 knots in certain areas.

For offshore, scattered clouds could raise chances of rain with wind forecast at 7-17 knots northwesterly-northeasterly, gusting up to 23 knots in the north initially.

Visibility is expected to range between 4 and 9km.

