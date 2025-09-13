Ukrainian SOF's Report: Dozens Of Russian Military And Industrial Targets Hit
“Asymmetry of actions, multi-layered operations, unconventional planning approaches, and courage - operating where the enemy has no rear,” the SOF emphasized.
As a result of Direct Actions, Deep Strikes, and other special operations conducted by SOF units from June to August, the following targets were hit:
-
at Savastleyka airfield: one MiG-31K and one Su-34;
at Marinovka airfield: four Su-34;
at Borisoglebsk airfield: a warehouse with guided aerial bombs, a training-combat aircraft, and possibly other aircraft
Damage was also inflicted on: a UAV production plant in Yelabuga; a gunpowder factory in Tambov region; the command post of the Iskander missile system in Kursk region; the permanent deployment site of the 448th Missile Brigade, Iskander Base, in Kursk region; the tracked radar complex 10 Skala-M in temporarily occupied Crimea; the Port Olya-4 ship in Astrakhan region, loaded with Shahed-type UAV components and munitions; the 96L6 radar station and mobile fuel-and-lubricant units in Crimea.
The SOF also struck several oil refineries and industrial facilities, including Novokuibyshevsk, Volgograd, Syzran, Ryazan, and Krasnodar refineries, as well as NOVATEK-Ust-Luga and Kuibyshev refineries.
Other affected or neutralized targets included: 10 defense industry facilities, 58 logistics hubs supporting Russian military units, dozens of Russian command-and-observation posts, control points, ammunition storage sites, and UAV bases.Read also: Ukraine's SOF strike Russian logistics facilities in Crimea
The SOF clarified that Deep Strike refers to long-range strikes deep into enemy territory, while Direct Action involves operations by SOF units such as raids, ambushes, and special reconnaissance.
As previously reported, overnight on August 30, Ukrainian SOF destroyed a Russian radar station connected to a S-300 system at a military airfield in Saky, Crimea.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment