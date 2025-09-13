Ukrainian SOF's Report: Dozens Of Russian Military And Industrial Targets Hit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is reported by Ukrinform, citing the SOF Command on Faceboo .

“Asymmetry of actions, multi-layered operations, unconventional planning approaches, and courage - operating where the enemy has no rear,” the SOF emphasized.

As a result of Direct Actions, Deep Strikes, and other special operations conducted by SOF units from June to August, the following targets were hit:



at Savastleyka airfield: one MiG-31K and one Su-34;

at Marinovka airfield: four Su-34; at Borisoglebsk airfield: a warehouse with guided aerial bombs, a training-combat aircraft, and possibly other aircraft

Damage was also inflicted on: a UAV production plant in Yelabuga; a gunpowder factory in Tambov region; the command post of the Iskander missile system in Kursk region; the permanent deployment site of the 448th Missile Brigade, Iskander Base, in Kursk region; the tracked radar complex 10 Skala-M in temporarily occupied Crimea; the Port Olya-4 ship in Astrakhan region, loaded with Shahed-type UAV components and munitions; the 96L6 radar station and mobile fuel-and-lubricant units in Crimea.

The SOF also struck several oil refineries and industrial facilities, including Novokuibyshevsk, Volgograd, Syzran, Ryazan, and Krasnodar refineries, as well as NOVATEK-Ust-Luga and Kuibyshev refineries.

Other affected or neutralized targets included: 10 defense industry facilities, 58 logistics hubs supporting Russian military units, dozens of Russian command-and-observation posts, control points, ammunition storage sites, and UAV bases.

The SOF clarified that Deep Strike refers to long-range strikes deep into enemy territory, while Direct Action involves operations by SOF units such as raids, ambushes, and special reconnaissance.

As previously reported, overnight on August 30, Ukrainian SOF destroyed a Russian radar station connected to a S-300 system at a military airfield in Saky, Crimea.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, illustrative