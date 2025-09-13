Indian CG Donates Books To Hong Kong Univ Ahead Of Hindi Diwas
The 'Hindi Corner' was inaugurated to mark the beginning of the celebrations aimed at promoting a deeper appreciation for the Hindi language and culture among students and faculty of the university.
“The celebrations began with the inauguration of the Hindi Corner, fostering appreciation for the richness of Hindi language and literature among students and faculty - echoing the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the Indian Consulate General in Hong Kong posted on X on Saturday.
"This was followed by soulful recitations - 'Krishna ki Chetwani' by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and 'The Gift of India' by Sarojini Naidu - beautifully presented by HKMU Dean and faculty. The celebrations concluded on a warm note with everyone enjoying authentic Indian snacks - samosas and masala chai," the post added.
Hindi Diwas, observed on September 14 every year, commemorates the adoption of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.
On Friday, the Embassy of India in Doha also marked Hindi Diwas as part of the ongoing 'Hindi Pakhwada' celebrations. The programme featured poetry, speeches, and cultural performances, celebrating Hindi as a bridge of unity and expression.
Additionally, in Spain, the Consulate General of India in Barcelona, under the guidance of Indian Consul General Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, celebrated Hindi Diwas on Friday with inspiring speeches, soulful songs, and spirited competitions. The Consul General highlighted the importance of Hindi as a language of unity and identity.
