This Fall Arugula Salad Piles On Sweet Apples And Smoky, Toasted Nuts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Sprinkling a salad with a smattering of fruit and toasted nuts is a simple and healthy way to elevate it, adding bursts of juicy sweetness and crunch. But why stop at just a sprinkle? This recipe piles them on, casting apples - which are starting to appear at farmers markets - and nuts front and center as main characters supported by a chorus of greens.

For an apple that will truly shine in this salad, find a firm, sweet apple you like - whatever looks best and is available to you. I gravitate toward varieties such as Honeycrisp, Gala or Fuji, but you might find something else that catches your eye. (Apples that soften considerably during cooking, such as McIntosh, are not suitable here.)

Start by cutting an apple into wedges, which are then tossed with a touch of lemon juice and honey, then sautéed until tender, golden brown and irresistible, with a comfort-food vibe and concentrated flavor.

Not to be upstaged - the nuts are equally fabulous. Chopped almonds and pistachios get toasted in the same pan used for the apples, then seasoned with a mixture of rosemary, smoked paprika and honey, which infuses them with a piney, smoky fragrance and sweet-savory coating.

To serve, arrange generous helpings of the nuts and sautéed apples over a bed of arugula dressed with a cider-shallot vinaigrette.

The salad makes an enticing starter or, with the addition of soft goat cheese or grilled chicken, an elegant main course. It's a dish that's easy to throw together any day of the week, yet also feels special enough as a start to a celebratory dinner.

- - -

Arugula Salad With Sauteed Apples and Nuts

Turn a simple arugula salad into something satisfying and memorable with caramelized apple wedges and rosemary- and smoked paprika-spiced nuts. Serve it as a starter, or turn it into a main course by adding soft goat cheese or grilled chicken.

4 servings (makes about 4 cups)

Total time: 20 mins

Storage: The salad is best as soon as it's made; it does not store well.

Make ahead: The apples can be prepared and refrigerated up to 4 days in advance. The nuts can be prepared and stored at room temperature for up to 1 week.

INGREDIENTS

1 large, sweet apple, such as Honeycrisp or Gala (about 11 ounces), cored and cut into 12 wedges

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon honey, divided

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 cup raw whole almonds, chopped

1/2 cup raw unsalted pistachios, chopped

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 cups (4 ounces) packed baby arugula

STEPS

In a medium bowl, toss the apple wedges with the lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of the honey until evenly coated. Set a large plate near your workspace.

In a medium (10-inch) skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Place the apple wedges in the pan and cook until golden brown on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip, and cook until the other side is golden brown and the wedges are tender but retain their shape, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the apples to the prepared plate. (Do not wipe out the pan.)

Add the almonds and pistachios to the skillet, and stir in the rosemary and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the nuts are warmed through and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in 2 teaspoons of the honey and the paprika, and cook, stirring constantly, until the nuts are toasted and aromatic, 30 to 60 seconds more. Transfer to a small bowl.

In another small bowl, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, the vinegar, shallot, the remaining 1 teaspoon of honey and 1/8 teaspoon of salt, and the pepper until an emulsified dressing forms.

In a medium bowl, gently toss together the arugula with the dressing until coated.

Place 1 cup of the dressed arugula on each plate. Top each with 1/4 cup of the spiced nuts and 3 of the sauteed apple wedges, and serve.

Substitutions: Apples >> Bosc pears. Baby arugula >> baby spinach or baby kale. Shallot >> red onion. Fresh rosemary >> fresh thyme or sage, or use 1 teaspoon dried rosemary. Smoked paprika >> sweet or hot paprika, Aleppo pepper, or chili powder.

Nutrition | Per serving (1 cup arugula, 1/4 cup nuts and 3 apple wedges): 331 calories, 26g carbohydrates, 0mg cholesterol, 25g fat, 6g fiber, 7g protein, 3g saturated fat, 149mg sodium, 16g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.