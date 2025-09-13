Prince Harry Visits Site Of Russian Attack In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram .

“Today we are joined by Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. I had the opportunity to show our distinguished guest the site of one of Russia's attacks,” Tkachenko wrote in a post published late Friday evening.

Tkachenko noted that since the beginning of the year, Russian forces have killed 137 Kyiv residents, including 12 children. Over 700 people have been injured, including 46 children.

He emphasized the importance of international partners paying attention to the suffering of Ukrainians.

“Standing side by side with us, sharing our grief, are Ukraine's partners and friends. We are grateful to Prince Harry for his attention to our pain and for his heartfelt compassion. I am personally thankful for every word in support of Ukraine, and for the real actions taken to help our children and our wounded,” Tkachenko added.

Previously, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko discussed the rehabilitation of Ukrainian servicemen with Prince Harry during his visit and showed him the damage caused by a Russian Iskander missile strike on the government building.

On September 12, Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv at the invitation of the Ukrainian government. He toured the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War and met with Ukrainian veterans.

Photo: Telegram / Tymur Tkachenko