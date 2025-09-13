Monsoon Impact Waning: Bengal To Receive Light To Moderate Rain Next Week
"The low pressure area has formed in the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal. It is located near the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. On the other hand, the monsoon axis has also now increased its distance from West Bengal. As a result, the amount of thunderstorms in South Bengal is much less. However, light to moderate rain will occur in south Bengal districts from Sunday onwards," said the official.
Light rain has been forecast in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. A yellow warning of rain has been issued in remaining districts of south Bengal except Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and West Burdwan on Sunday.
There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the southern districts including Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday.
The weather will remain sultry in Kolkata with the possibility of one two thunderstorms later in the day.
Meanwhile, rain will continue in north Bengal, especially five districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and some places in Cooch Behar, districts from Saturday evening. Yellow warning of rain is also in the remaining three districts of north Bengal. At the same time, continuous heavy rain has been predicted in these all north Bengal districts till Monday.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Kolkata on Friday was 32.9 degrees Celsius. 0.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius. 2.2 degrees above normal. The relative humidity in the air was maximum 88 per cent and minimum 73 per cent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment