Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Loves Halloween
The Sherlock star, who is married to actress-filmmaker Sophie Hunter, said he loves Halloween because he can wear a mask without looking strange.
During an appearance on the Dish podcast, Cumberbatch said: "My favourite is Halloween. I went as (Star Wars character) Chewbacca last year and it was just great. I was dancing along to the music that a Michael Jackson impersonator was playing, but I couldn't really see where I was.
"The Michael Jackson impersonator was getting really angry 'cause I was sort of coming towards his cardboard, and people were turning from focusing on him to dancing Chewbacca there. And, and he was apparently going: 'Hee hee! Hee hee!' Somewhere someone might have that on-the, the interweb.''
The actor went on to add: "But you know, I think, to be honest, when it comes to this sort of thing, or a premiere or just, you know, being in a theatre or something, you're in a theatre, that's the natural habitat of an actor, even if you're the other side of it-and in the audience, and I don't bother disguising myself.
"With my family, I try to (disguise myself) because I do not want the attention drawn on them. I want them to have the right to their privacy-and their time. But apart from that, I just have to own it. It takes effort though.
"It's very weird walking into a room and everyone - well, a lot of people might recognise you, you don't know anyone."
The star was joined on the podcast by his The Roses co-star Olivia Colman, and she revealed fans often approach her and ask for pictures even when she's in the bathroom, reports co.
She said: "(They do it when I'm) having a wee. 'Can we have a selfie?' Oh yeah, I've had knocks on the door, in the cubicle door, in the loo. And when you're washing your hands."
Coleman went on to reveal she stopped going out for a while but moving to a home outside of London has helped her become a bit "braver".
