Lodd To Launch Drone Cargo Deliveries In 2026

Dhaka: Abu Dhabi-based drone and AI logistics firm Lodd Autonomous plans to launch parcel and cargo deliveries using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the second half of 2026.

According to the company's CEO, the service will be offered at a“fraction of the cost” compared to traditional methods.

In an interview with media, Rashid Matar Al Manai, CEO of Lodd Autonomous, said a test flight is scheduled for November, with full UAV testing expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

“Then we will start our experimental operation. By Q3 or Q4 of 2026, we will start some revenue-making commercial operational activities,” he said.

Lodd's flagship UAV, Hili, is capable of carrying up to 250kg over a range of 300km at a speed of 180kmph.

While Al Manai declined to reveal the drone's price, he noted:“We are open to sell it or lease it, whatever makes sense and depending on the buyer demand. It's similar to the airline business model.”

