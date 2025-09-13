Future Electronics And Infineon To Host Free Webinar On Next-Generation Smart HMI Design With PSOCTM Edge

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics & Infineon's free webinar on Sept 25 to explore how PSOCTM Edge powers next-gen smart HMIs with AI, voice & gesture control.

Montreal, Canada - September 12, 2025 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce an upcoming free webinar hosted in collaboration with Infineon Technologies: Unlock Innovation with PSOC Edge for Next-Gen Smart HMIs.

The live session will take place on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 1:00 - 2:00 PM EDT / 10:00 - 11:00 AM PDT, featuring Omar Cruz, Senior Manager PSOC Edge at Infineon Technologies, as the keynote speaker.

As Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology evolves, designers face increasing demand for more intelligent, adaptive, and seamless user experiences. Infineon's PSOC Edge platform is purpose-built to meet these challenges, enabling advanced features and powering the next generation of smart HMI solutions.

During this exclusive webinar, attendees will learn how PSOC Edge can:



Enable advanced gesture and voice command recognition

Personalize user interactions with on-device machine learning

Improve system efficiency and reduce power consumption at the edge Accelerate time to market with robust software and development tools

Whether for consumer electronics, industrial control panels, or automotive systems, PSOC Edge delivers the intelligence and adaptability required to create more intuitive and competitive products.

Registration is now open. Designers, engineers, and product developers are encouraged to reserve their spot to explore how Infineon's PSOC Edge can transform their next HMI design.

To learn more about the webinar, visit .

