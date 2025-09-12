Thousands Gather Again In Slovakia To Protest Against Fico's Pro-Russian Policies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by AP , according to Ukrinform.

“Shame, shame... Enough with Fico,” chanted the crowd in Bratislava's central square.

It is noted that the latest wave of protests was fueled by Fico's trip to China, where he met with Putin for the third time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Fico was the only head of a European Union country to attend the military parade organized by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Another target of the protesters' anger is reportedly the recent austerity plan presented by the Slovak government, which parliament is set to discuss on Friday, as well as various scandals, including the misuse of European Union funds.

“This is just the beginning... We must stop them,” said Alojz Hlina, organizer of the opposition Freedom and Solidarity party.

Fico saysseeks peace, not continued military aid to Ukraine

It is noted that another large opposition force, the liberal Progressive Slovakia, is planning a rally on Tuesday.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 21, thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Bratislav and other cities in Slovakia to protest against the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Photo: Tomáš Benedikovič