Amir, Prime Minister Of Hungary Discuss Latest Regional, International Developments


2025-09-12 03:03:12
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister of Hungary HE Viktor Orbán, held a meeting at his office in Lusail Palace today.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir welcomed HE the Hungarian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at this visit, which reflects the deep relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his country's support for the sovereignty of the State of Qatar following the Israeli attack, emphasising the strong ties between the the State of Qatar and Hungary.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in various fields. They also discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to achieve peace and stability for the benefit of the peoples of the region.

