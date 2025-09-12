Series Of Bomb Threats In Delhi Sparks Panic

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The national capital has been reeling under a spate of bomb threats over the past few months, targeting courts, schools, colleges, hospitals and government offices, creating panic among citizens and keeping security agencies on high alert.

On Friday, chaos gripped the Delhi High Court after an email warned of“exploding” the complex, claiming that three bombs had been planted, including one inside a judge's chamber.

The mail also contained threats linked to Pakistan's ISI and issued warnings of acid attacks against political leaders. Following the alert, Delhi Police evacuated the premises and deployed bomb detection and disposal teams, while its cyber cell began tracing the source of the mail.

This incident came just days after bomb threats were received at the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) on September 9. The mails warned of blasts at specific times, prompting full-scale evacuation and searches.

Nothing suspicious was found, and the threats were later declared hoaxes.

In August, nearly two dozen colleges, including Jesus and Mary College, and over 100 schools were targeted with similar emails.

On August 21, six schools in Dwarka and Prasad Nagar received threats, forcing the evacuation of students and staff.

Earlier, on August 18, Delhi Public School, Dwarka, was evacuated after a bomb scare. On July 18, five schools in Dwarka were hit by email threats, while July 16 and 17 also saw multiple schools and colleges targeted.

While every incident has so far turned out to be a hoax, the frequency and scale of these threats have alarmed parents, students and educational institutions.

Authorities suspect the perpetrators may be using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to mask their identities, making the investigation more complex.

Delhi Police have been coordinating with multiple agencies, including the Special Cell, cyber-crime unit, and the Disaster Management Authority, to respond swiftly to each alert.

Officials say that while most threats appear to be hoaxes, no chances are being taken.

Security agencies are now intensifying efforts to trace the origin of these emails and crack down on those responsible for the wave of panic across the capital.