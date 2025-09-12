Wesley Morgan
-
Research Associate, Institute for Climate Risk and Response,
UNSW Sydney
Dr Wesley Morgan is a research associate at the Institute of Climate Risk and Response at UNSW.
He has written widely on climate change, and international relations in the Pacific islands. His research considers the ways countries work together at the UN to tackle climate change, and integrate climate change into their foreign policy and national security strategies.
Wesley also has over a decade's experience living and working in the Pacific islands, where he worked as Pacific Policy Advisor with Oxfam, and taught postgraduate courses in diplomacy at the University of the South Pacific.
Wesley's research considers the impacts of climate change on Australia and Pacific island countries, and the international context for Australian climate policy.
Wesley is a fellow at the Climate Council and a research fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute (Griffith University).Experience
-
–present
Researcher, Griffith University
