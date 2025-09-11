CEO Of QFZ Discusses Investment Cooperation With Omani Minister Of Commerce, Industry, And Investment Promotion
Doha, Qatar: CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, met with the Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman HE Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, at Ras Bufontas Free Zone during his visit and the accompanying delegation to the State of Qatar.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation efforts in investments attraction and exchange experiences in the field of free zones between the two countries.
The meeting also highlighted the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by Qatar's free zones, to attract companies to invest and establish their businesses in Qatar.
The meeting was attended by Senior Officials from QFZ and was followed by an introductory tour in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.
