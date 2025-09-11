MBRSG Organises Lecture Series On Behavioural Insights To Strengthen Government Policy And Enhance Public Service Quality

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,September 2025: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government MBRSG organised a series of knowledge lectures titled 'Behavioural Insights'. The sessions were held via Zoom in July and August, showcasing the practical applications of behavioural science to develop public policies and enhance the quality of government services.

This series is part of MBRSG's broader efforts to strengthen the integration of behavioural insights into governance and decision-making processes. It aims to advance the efficiency of the public sector while aligning with the UAE's aspirations for sustainable development and innovation in public policy.

The lectures were delivered by a group of local and international experts in behavioural economics and service design. Presented within a scientific and applied framework, the series combined theoretical perspectives with practical experience, reflecting MBRSG's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement across government institutions.

His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said:“This series reflects MBRSG's vision to institutionalise the use of behavioural tools in the design of more effective government policies that respond to societal aspirations. We believe that understanding human behaviour is fundamental to enhancing the quality of public policies and services. Our efforts are directed towards empowering decision-makers to harness this knowledge in building a more resilient and sustainable future. The series marks a strategic step towards cultivating a culture of experimentation and innovation in government work.”

Mr. Saleh Salim Al Hammouri, Development and Training Expert in Executive Education at MBRSG, added:“The knowledge series was aligned with MBRSG's approach to embedding behavioural concepts in institutional frameworks and to providing a scientific platform for the exchange of expertise and innovative ideas. The sessions were designed to empower participants to analyse the behavioural challenges confronting institutions and to design effective interventions grounded in experimentation and a nuanced understanding of individual behaviour. This contributes to enhancing government performance and achieving measurable, real-world outcomes...”

The series commenced with a lecture titled 'How Behavioural Insights Make a Difference in Public Policy and Public Services?', delivered by Mr. Saleh Salim Al Hammouri. It highlighted the importance of incorporating behavioural science into decision-making processes. Emphasising the shift from hypothesis-based policies to interventions that take into accounthow individuals think and interact with reality, the lecture stressed that behavioural insights do not replace traditional data or policy tools; instead, they complement them by providing a deeper understanding of decision-making within institutional and service contexts.

The series continued on 12 August, 2025 with a second lecture titled 'Behavioural Insights in a Real-Life Experience – From Experimentation to Institutional Empowerment', presented by Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Khadim, Director of Fujairah Hospital. It examined practical examples of modest behavioural interventions that had generated a tangible impact in government performance. Dr. Al Khadim also discussed strategies for scaling these interventions and embedding them within governmental systems on a sustainable basis, while highlighting lessons learned and recommendations for replication and expansion.

The series concluded on 27 August with a lecture by ENG. Zaid Maaytah, consultant and researcher at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Titled 'Nudge in Government: Smart Tools for Behaviour Change Without Imposition', the lecture examined the concept of the“nudge” as an unconventional approach to steering human behaviour towards positive choices without resorting to coercion. This is achieved by reshaping the decision-making context to promote more effective public policy outcomes and encourage self-compliance.

The Behavioural Insights Series reflects MBRSG's commitment to promoting an innovative Emirati model of public policymaking based on a thorough understanding of human behaviour and drawing on international experiences. Through this approach, MBRSG aims to help develop more effective institutions that are capable of responding to future requirements. Accordingly, the MBRSG will be hosting more lecture sessions in the future.