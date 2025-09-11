GRADEONE And Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited Sign Landmark Contract For Artillery System Critical Spare Parts Supply To UAE

The agreement strengthens the commitment of both parties to develop sovereign capabilities and long-term cooperation

Abu Dhabi, UAE:September, 2025 – MP3 International, a GRADEONE subsidiary and an Abu Dhabi–based, highly skilled supplier and manufacturer of defence, security, law enforcement, rescue services, and sporting and hunting products, has announced the signing of a landmark agreement with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited and the key driver of defence and aerospace business initiatives. GRADEONE is an entity of EDGE Group and a leading provider of military hardware equipment, pyrotechnics, ammunition, and other supplies for the UAE Armed forces and other critical national entities. The contract, a first of its kind for a critical defence component between an Emirati and an Indian company, was signed by Khalifa Al Ali, CEO of MP3 International, and Neelesh Tungar, CEO of Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited.

Under the agreement, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited will supply the UAE with large calibre 155mm barrels for howitzers, which are commonly used by armed forces worldwide and designed to deliver long-range, high-explosive fire support. The barrels ensure optimal performance and longevity of the howitzer utilisation, enhancing operational readiness and mission success. The contract reinforces the long-term cooperation between the UAE and India, paving the way to serve two lucrative markets of focus, as well as the wider regions of Southeast Asia and MENA. It also marks a pivotal step in strengthening the defence ecosystem of both the UAE and India by advancing technological superiority and reinforcing the shared commitment to security, stability, and long-term cooperation.

EDGE's relationship with India remains both multi-layered and strategic, spanning joint ventures, platform integration, technology transfer, and deepening institutional ties. The latest engagement reflects a strong alignment with both countries' self-reliance goals while also expanding global export potential and interoperability.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited:

Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (KSSL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, set up as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives. The Group's legacy and experience in design, engineering, metallurgy, and manufacturing expertise spanning over five decades have played a key role in the Group emerging as one of the leading defence players in India with established capabilities of entities within its fold across key locations in India.

Kalyani Group has established a unique vertically integrated capability and capacity to manufacture large Cal ordnance from 76mm to 155mm catering to various gun platforms like Tanks, Artillery and Naval Gun. As an extension to the deep metallurgical knowledge bank, Kalyani Group has established capability in Ordnance Design, Engineering Steel manufacturing, Forging, Machining, Ordnance Manufacturing and validation, thereby providing an integrated solution to cater to various OEMs and users globally.