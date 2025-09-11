U.S. Congressional Ukraine Caucus Urges Tougher Sanctions On Russia After Drone Attack On Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The text of the statement was published on the official page of Co-Chair Marcy Kaptur , Ukrinform reports.

“We unequivocally condemn Russia's reckless and illegal violation of Polish airspace and its ongoing brutal and illegal attacks on Ukraine,” the statement signed by the four Co-Chairs of the Ukraine Caucus reads.

The lawmakers emphasized that the large-scale Russian drone incursion into Poland on September 10 represents“an unprecedented escalation that directly threatens Poland's security and the stability of the entire NATO alliance.”

They also recalled Russia's largest air assault on Ukraine on September 7, when over 800 drones and missiles targeted Ukrainian cities, killing and injuring civilians and damaging the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

“These coordinated attacks mark a dangerous new chapter in the conflict and demand a unified and decisive response,” the Co-Chairs stressed.

“Russia's incursion into Polish airspace is not only a reckless escalation - it is a direct challenge to NATO's Article 5 commitment, the bedrock of our collective defense. If left unanswered, these provocations risk normalizing attacks on NATO territory and emboldening further aggression against our allies,” the statement added.

The lawmakers also highlighted that each such provocation threatens Europe's energy security and economic stability, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated action.

In this context, the legislators called for stronger, targeted sanctions to weaken Putin's regime, as well as increased deliveries of air defense systems, military aid, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. They also urged enhanced NATO coordination to strengthen the security of Eastern European countries and prevent further airspace violations.

“Russia's reckless aggression is a test of the free world's resolve, and we will not fail it. NATO's unity is our strength, democracy is our cause, and freedom will prevail,” the U.S. lawmakers emphasized.

The statement was signed by the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus: Reps. Marcy Kaptur, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Quigley, and Joe Wilson.

U.S. must be ready to confront Russia, Congressman Wilson warns

As previously reported by Ukrinform, overnight on September 11, Polish military forces shot down Russian drones that repeatedly violated Poland's airspace. Fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the aerial threats. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that 19 drones had violated Polish airspace that night.