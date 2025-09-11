Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Financial Services Sector
Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee shows that Tashkent city accounted for the largest share with 53.6 trillion sums ($4.2 billion). Other major contributors were Fergana region with 4.9 trillion sums ($390 million), Andijan region with 4.6 trillion sums ($360 million), Tashkent region with 4 trillion sums ($310 million), and Samarkand region with 3.8 trillion sums ($300 million).
Kashkadarya region reported 3.1 trillion sums ($240 million), Bukhara 2.9 trillion sums ($230 million), Khorezm 2.8 trillion sums ($220 million), and Surkhandarya 2.7 trillion sums ($210 million). Navoi and Namangan regions each recorded 2.4 trillion sums ($190 million), while Karakalpakstan and Jizzakh posted 2.3 trillion sums ($180 million) each. The lowest figure was seen in Syrdarya region, with 1.6 trillion sums ($130 million).
The figures underline both the overall growth in demand for financial services and the strong concentration of activity in the capital.
