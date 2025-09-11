Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Financial Services Sector

Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Financial Services Sector


2025-09-11 07:07:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 12 . Uzbekistan's total value of financial services amounted to 93.4 trillion sums (approximately $7.5 billion) from January through July 2025, increasing by 22.4 percent, or 18.7 trillion sums ($1.5 billion), compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee shows that Tashkent city accounted for the largest share with 53.6 trillion sums ($4.2 billion). Other major contributors were Fergana region with 4.9 trillion sums ($390 million), Andijan region with 4.6 trillion sums ($360 million), Tashkent region with 4 trillion sums ($310 million), and Samarkand region with 3.8 trillion sums ($300 million).

Kashkadarya region reported 3.1 trillion sums ($240 million), Bukhara 2.9 trillion sums ($230 million), Khorezm 2.8 trillion sums ($220 million), and Surkhandarya 2.7 trillion sums ($210 million). Navoi and Namangan regions each recorded 2.4 trillion sums ($190 million), while Karakalpakstan and Jizzakh posted 2.3 trillion sums ($180 million) each. The lowest figure was seen in Syrdarya region, with 1.6 trillion sums ($130 million).

The figures underline both the overall growth in demand for financial services and the strong concentration of activity in the capital.

MENAFN11092025000187011040ID1110051260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search