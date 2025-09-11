Amir Receives Phone Call From Iraqi President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from HE President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid of the sisterly Republic of Iraq.



During the call, HE the Iraqi President expressed his strong condemnation of the brutal Israeli attack targeting the residential buildings housing Hamas leaders in Doha, considering it a clear violation of international law and the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.



HE the President affirmed his country's absolute solidarity and full support for the State of Qatar in all its measures.

For his part, HH the Amir affirmed during the call that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and territorial integrity, considering this attack a disregard for the lives of innocent people and a serious violation that undermines security and stability in the region and the world.



During the call, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the Iraqi President and the brotherly people of Iraq for their sincere feelings and appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.