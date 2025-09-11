Jordan Condemns Israeli Prime Minister's Statements Against Qatar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 11 (Petra) – Jordan on Wednesday condemned recent statements by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu targeting Qatar as aggressive, unacceptable and dangerously escalatory.Ministry of Foreign and Expatraites spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Qatar, emphasising support for its security, stability, sovereignty and the safety of its territory and people.He underscored Jordan's backing of any measures Qatar takes to defend its sovereignty and national security.Qudah denounced the Israeli Prime Minister's remarks as a "pathetic attempt to justify the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression" and said such threats reflect the deeply troubling and destabilising approach of the current Israeli government.He stressed that Qatar's security and stability are integral to Jordan's, adding that threats directed at any Arab state pose a broader risk to regional peace and security.Qudah renewed Jordan's call for the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities by taking concrete steps to halt Israel's aggression in Gaza, its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and its repeated violations of international law and the sovereignty of other states.He concluded by reiterating that the only path to lasting peace and stability in the region lies in ending the Israeli occupation and enabling the Palestinian people to realise their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state on their national soil.