'Trump Shares Deep Friendship With PM Modi': US Prez's Envoy Pick Sergio Gor
Responding to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee query on leveraging US-India ties to help resolve the Ukraine conflict, Gor said,“Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, and that is something unique.”
He added that even when Trump has criticised India on trade issues, he has consistently praised PM Modi's leadership.
“They have an incredible relationship. I've been with them in the same room,” Gor said, noting that negotiations on tariffs are already progressing.
He also emphasised that curbing India's purchase of Russian oil remains a top priority for the administration.
Gor's remarks come amid growing strategic engagement between Washington and New Delhi, with energy and trade emerging as key areas of focus.
Gor, told the Senate that Washington and New Delhi are“not that far apart right now" on a trade deal, adding that discussions had moved to the“nitty-gritty" stage.
He also emphasised that India remains a“strategic partner" for the United States and pledged to strengthen ties across security, trade and shared values if confirmed.
“India is not simply a regional ally but a strategic partner," he said, outlining priorities that include rebuilding trust, addressing trade frictions and expanding cooperation in climate, defence and technology.
"India is one of the top relationships America has today in terms of the future of the world," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the nomination hearing of Gor.
Gor currently serves as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. His nomination as ambassador to India was announced on August 22, along with an additional role as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.
A close aide to Donald Trump with strong conservative credentials, his appointment is being closely watched both in Washington and New Delhi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment