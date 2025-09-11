Cloud Network Monitoring Market Projected To Reach A USD 6.6 Billion By 2032 Owing To Surging Complexity Of Cloud Environments Globally Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cloud network monitoring market growth is driven by the growing complexity of cloud environments, a boost in demand for real-time network visibility, and integration of AI/ML within monitoring platforms. Austin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cloud network monitoring market (クラウドネットワーク監視市場) size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.29% during 2025-2032. Businesses are adopting multi-cloud and hybrid cloud to provide enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. This complexity, on the other hand, made cloud network monitoring tools essential to manage multiple environments among private, public, and on-premise infrastructures. With enterprises splitting workloads across disparate platforms, visibility, performance assurance, and real-time troubleshooting become essential. Cloud network monitoring solutions simplify performance data aggregation, end-to-end bottleneck identification, and enable continuous application delivery across heterogeneous environments.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.29% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Monitoring (Infrastructure Monitoring, Application Monitoring, Network Traffic Monitoring)

. By Cloud Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)

. By Deployment Mode (Agent-based Monitoring, Agentless Monitoring)

. By Industry (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, E-commerce) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Monitoring Type, The Network Traffic Monitoring Segment Led the Market in 2024

Network traffic monitoring dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, as it plays a critical role in secure ongoing data transfer in complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Application monitoring is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to the explosion of cloud-native apps, microservices, and workloads running in containers.

By Cloud Type, the Market was Led by Public Cloud Segment in 2024

Public Cloud segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 42% of revenue share, owing to enterprises opting for collective solutions, on-demand features, and budget-friendly pricing offerings. The hybrid cloud is expected to register the fastest CAGR, as businesses are increasingly in need of the flexibility to mix on-premise infrastructure with cloud infrastructure.

By Deployment Mode, Agent-based Monitoring Held the Largest Share of 72%

Agent-based monitoring dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 72% of the cloud network monitoring market share due to the well-established ability of agent-based monitoring to provide granular and in-depth visibility into the performance of systems and behavior of applications. Agentless monitoring is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, owing to its lightweight, non-intrusive nature of deployment, lower maintenance, and easy scalability.

By Industry, IT & Telecommunication Led the Market in 2024

IT & Telecommunication dominated the cloud network monitoring market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share owing to the rising need for low-latency services, integration of 5G networks, and real-time performance monitoring across data centers globally. E-commerce is expected to register the fastest CAGR, which is attributed to the growing online traffic, omnichannel engagement, and omnichannel engagement that requires a dependency on cloud-based platforms.

In 2024, the Market was Led by North America Holding 38% Share; Asia Pacific is Projected to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Over 2025-2032

North America dominated the cloud network monitoring market in 2024 with over 38% revenue share, driven by its lead in cloud adoption, the existence of major tech giant firms, and advanced digital infrastructure. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR owing to the rapid adoption of cloud technologies, rising digital transformation, and growing ecommerce and telecom sectors.

Recent Developments:



June 2025: Cisco's ThousandEyes launched "Traffic Insights" at Cisco Live 2025, enhancing real-time network flow visibility. June 2025: Datadog unveiled AI-powered capabilities including GPU Monitoring and Dev Agent at DASH 2025.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Based on the growing global enterprise adoption of cloud network monitoring solutions, rising multi-cloud monitoring penetration (AWS + Azure + GCP), and industry-specific adoption trends across BFSI, IT, and Healthcare sectors.

Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Reflected through metrics, such as the average time to deploy monitoring tools, monitoring coverage rate across cloud assets, and SLA compliance monitoring accuracy.

Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Inferred from cross-region/cloud traffic latency comparisons, real-time alerting frequency, and performance bottleneck diagnosis across distributed cloud infrastructures.

Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Driven by the volume of compliance-relevant alerts (e.g., HIPAA, PCI-DSS), encrypted traffic visibility, and integration rates with SIEM and other cloud security platforms-ensuring regulatory visibility in complex cloud ecosystems.

Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Highlighted through increasing automation with AI/ML (predictive alerts, root cause analysis, and self-healing success rates), which differentiates platform capabilities and vendor positioning. AI-Enabled Monitoring Intelligence – helps track the market's shift toward autonomous operations and next-gen analytics. Supported by metrics such as percentage of automated monitoring tasks, AI-led downtime reduction, and the volume of false positives/negatives detected by AI systems.

