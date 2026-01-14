Housing Minister Meets Saint-Gobain To Explore Cooperation In Sustainable Building Solutions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, met with a delegation from French construction materials group Saint-Gobain to discuss potential areas of cooperation in advanced building materials, energy efficiency solutions and green construction.

El-Sherbiny said the meeting comes within the framework of the ministry's ongoing coordination with international companies to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the construction and sustainable development sectors.

The minister outlined the Ministry of Housing's key principles when engaging with global partners, including reducing costs through the adoption of modern construction technologies, adhering to strict project timelines, and maintaining high quality standards. He noted that the ministry aims to implement its development plans within record timeframes without compromising efficiency or quality.

El-Sherbiny also highlighted Egypt's broader national orientation towards sustainable development and green urbanisation, stressing that future cooperation should incorporate innovative, environmentally friendly building solutions across all housing segments developed by the ministry. These include social and middle-income housing, as well as luxury residential projects and high-rise towers.

For their part, Saint-Gobain officials said the company offers technologies and products that help reduce energy consumption and emissions, while supporting sustainable construction practices and green buildings.

The delegation also praised Egypt's New Capital, describing it as a leading regional model for scientific urban planning.

Saint-Gobain is a global leader in high-performance construction materials and integrated building solutions, operating in more than 70 countries worldwide, with a strong presence in Egypt and the Middle East.