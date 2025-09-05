Futures Rally Ahead Of Jobs Report
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index inched up on Friday, amid the much-anticipated U.S. and Canadian employment data that could influence the September interest-rate decision by the countries' central banks.
The TSX Composite Index climbed 164.53 points to close Thursday trading at 28,915.89.
The Canadian dollar nicked ahead 0.07 cents to 72.46 cents U.S.
Futures captured 0.1% Friday.
In corporate news, Strathcona Resources bought additional 6.04 million common shares of rival MEG Energy for about $172.7 million
On the macroeconomic scene, Statistics Canada reported the economy dumped 66,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 7.1%.
Moreover, the IVEY PMI was expected at 10 a.m. EDT for August.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange skidded 2.85 points Thursday to 844.22.
ON WALLSTREET
S&P 500 futures ticked higher on Friday as investors digest a key nonfarm payrolls report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 105 points, or 0.2%, to 45,586.
Futures for the broader index gained 7.25 points, or 0.1%, to 6,518
Futures for the NASDAQ popped 116 points, or 0.5%, to 23,784
Investors are heading into the August non-farm payrolls report with stocks coming off of a fresh record. The S&P 500 closed at a new high on Thursday, thanks an afternoon boost in risk appetite.
Stocks are also on pace for a winning week. The S&P 500 has climbed 0.7%, while the technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite is registered a 1.2% gain. The 30-stock Dow has gained 0.2%.
Tesla shares rose 2% in the premarket after the electric vehicle maker filed a preliminary proxy detailing a lofty incentive plan for CEO Elon Musk.
The jobs report follows the release of weaker-than-expected ADP private payrolls data. Investors are hoping the reading will lend support to the Federal Reserve's case to go ahead with an expected rate cut at its September policy meeting.
Fed funds futures trading is currently pricing in a 97% chance that benchmark interest rates will move lower when the central bank makes a decision on Sept.17
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng regained 1.4%.
Oil prices dipped 65 cents to $62.83 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices picked up $2.40 at $3,609.10 U.S. per ounce.
