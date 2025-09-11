Azerbaijan Allots Funding For Major Road Facelift Linking Masalli Settlements - Decree
The thoroughfare interlinks five distinct locales, aggregating a demographic total of 8,000 inhabitants.
The decree allocates initial funding of 1.5 million manat ($882,300) from the 2025 state budget, as specified in the section on state capital expenditures and investment projects. The funds have been assigned to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads to carry out the comprehensive renovation of the road.
Masally functions as both a municipal entity and an administrative jurisdiction situated in the southern sector of Azerbaijan, positioned roughly 270 kilometers from the capital metropolis, Baku. The area is characterized by its subtropical climatic conditions, featuring a coastal interface with the Caspian Sea and notable geothermal springs, especially the renowned Istisu spring, which serves as a prominent wellness destination.
