Qatar PM: Taking All Measures To Protect Security, Maintain Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdurahman Al Thani affirmed on Wednesday that the country would take all measures to protect its security and maintain its sovereignty after the blatant Israeli attack.
This was announced during telephone calls received by the Qatari Premier from Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Lebanon's Premier Nawaf Salam and top diplomat Yusuf Raja, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatti, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in separate statements.
During the calls, the premiers and ministers stressed their solidarity with Qatar, condemning strongly the flagrant Israeli assault that targeted the residential headquarters of Hamas' leaders, according to the statements.
They termed the incident as a "blatant violation" of all international laws and norms, and a "dangerous threat" to the security of Qatar and the region's countries.
The Israeli occupation launched on Tuesday an air strike on Doha targeting the headquarters of some leaders of Hamas' political bureau as a "hostile act" that was strongly deplored on Arab and regional levels, in solidarity with Qatar. (end)
