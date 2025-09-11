Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar PM: Taking All Measures To Protect Security, Maintain Sovereignty


2025-09-11 02:54:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdurahman Al Thani affirmed on Wednesday that the country would take all measures to protect its security and maintain its sovereignty after the blatant Israeli attack.
This was announced during telephone calls received by the Qatari Premier from Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi, Lebanon's Premier Nawaf Salam and top diplomat Yusuf Raja, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatti, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in separate statements.
During the calls, the premiers and ministers stressed their solidarity with Qatar, condemning strongly the flagrant Israeli assault that targeted the residential headquarters of Hamas' leaders, according to the statements.
They termed the incident as a "blatant violation" of all international laws and norms, and a "dangerous threat" to the security of Qatar and the region's countries.
The Israeli occupation launched on Tuesday an air strike on Doha targeting the headquarters of some leaders of Hamas' political bureau as a "hostile act" that was strongly deplored on Arab and regional levels, in solidarity with Qatar. (end)
sss


MENAFN11092025000071011013ID1110047020

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search