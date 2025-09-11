EU distributes one hundred seventy-five billion dollars through SAFE Program
(MENAFN) The European Commission has released the initial breakdown of a $175.6 billion defense fund under its Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, aimed at strengthening military readiness across the bloc.
According to the plan, 19 member states that applied for support will receive funding based on a pre-allocation system, with final amounts determined by the strength and readiness of their defense projects.
Poland will take the largest share at about $51.16 billion. Romania follows with $19.53 billion, while France and Hungary are each set to receive $18.98 billion. Italy is allocated $17.44 billion, followed by Belgium ($9.76 billion), Lithuania ($7.46 billion), Portugal ($6.84 billion), and Latvia ($6.65 billion).
Other allocations include Bulgaria ($3.82 billion), Estonia ($3.11 billion), Slovakia ($2.70 billion), Czech Republic ($2.41 billion), Croatia ($1.99 billion), the Greek Cypriot Administration ($1.38 billion), Spain and Finland (both $1.17 billion), Greece ($0.92 billion), and Denmark ($0.05 billion).
SAFE, endorsed by EU leaders in May, is designed to provide competitively priced, long-term loans to speed up defense procurement across the Union.
This program is part of the broader ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, which seeks to mobilize more than $936 billion in defense investment.
While loans will remain limited to EU member states, Ukraine and EEA-EFTA countries will also be able to join in collective procurement under the framework.
According to the plan, 19 member states that applied for support will receive funding based on a pre-allocation system, with final amounts determined by the strength and readiness of their defense projects.
Poland will take the largest share at about $51.16 billion. Romania follows with $19.53 billion, while France and Hungary are each set to receive $18.98 billion. Italy is allocated $17.44 billion, followed by Belgium ($9.76 billion), Lithuania ($7.46 billion), Portugal ($6.84 billion), and Latvia ($6.65 billion).
Other allocations include Bulgaria ($3.82 billion), Estonia ($3.11 billion), Slovakia ($2.70 billion), Czech Republic ($2.41 billion), Croatia ($1.99 billion), the Greek Cypriot Administration ($1.38 billion), Spain and Finland (both $1.17 billion), Greece ($0.92 billion), and Denmark ($0.05 billion).
SAFE, endorsed by EU leaders in May, is designed to provide competitively priced, long-term loans to speed up defense procurement across the Union.
This program is part of the broader ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, which seeks to mobilize more than $936 billion in defense investment.
While loans will remain limited to EU member states, Ukraine and EEA-EFTA countries will also be able to join in collective procurement under the framework.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment