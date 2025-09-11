Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU distributes one hundred seventy-five billion dollars through SAFE Program

2025-09-11 02:26:56
(MENAFN) The European Commission has released the initial breakdown of a $175.6 billion defense fund under its Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, aimed at strengthening military readiness across the bloc.

According to the plan, 19 member states that applied for support will receive funding based on a pre-allocation system, with final amounts determined by the strength and readiness of their defense projects.

Poland will take the largest share at about $51.16 billion. Romania follows with $19.53 billion, while France and Hungary are each set to receive $18.98 billion. Italy is allocated $17.44 billion, followed by Belgium ($9.76 billion), Lithuania ($7.46 billion), Portugal ($6.84 billion), and Latvia ($6.65 billion).

Other allocations include Bulgaria ($3.82 billion), Estonia ($3.11 billion), Slovakia ($2.70 billion), Czech Republic ($2.41 billion), Croatia ($1.99 billion), the Greek Cypriot Administration ($1.38 billion), Spain and Finland (both $1.17 billion), Greece ($0.92 billion), and Denmark ($0.05 billion).

SAFE, endorsed by EU leaders in May, is designed to provide competitively priced, long-term loans to speed up defense procurement across the Union.

This program is part of the broader ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, which seeks to mobilize more than $936 billion in defense investment.

While loans will remain limited to EU member states, Ukraine and EEA-EFTA countries will also be able to join in collective procurement under the framework.

