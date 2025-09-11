Ek Tha Tiger Re-Release: Salman Khan's Blockbuster Returns To Big Screens Full Details Inside
Bollywood's beloved superstar Salman Khan is all set to light up the big screens once again, not with a new film, but with the re-release of one of his most iconic action thrillers - Ek Tha Tiger. Originally released in 2012, the film created a storm at the box office and marked the beginning of the now-celebrated YRF Spy Universe. Now, fans have a chance to relive the magic, as Ek Tha Tiger is gearing up for a grand theatrical re-release.
Salman Khan Returns as India's Favorite Spy
The film, directed by Kabir Khan, introduced audiences to India's most charismatic spy, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. With jaw-dropping action sequences, high-octane thrills, and a gripping storyline, Ek Tha Tiger became an all-time blockbuster. It also starred Katrina Kaif in a powerful role alongside a talented supporting cast including Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal.
For fans who missed watching the film in theatres during its original run, this re-release is a golden opportunity to witness the action-packed spectacle the way it was meant to be seen - on the big screen. The timing couldn't be more perfect, with renewed interest in the YRF Spy Universe following the success of its sequels and spin-offs.
What's Next for Salman Khan? A Power-Packed Lineup Awaits
Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, a war drama, has already begun generating buzz with its first look. Touted to be a high-intensity patriotic entertainer, the film has audiences eagerly awaiting more updates. Meanwhile, talks of a possible reunion with director Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 have only intensified the anticipation, promising a return to emotionally powerful storytelling.
With Ek Tha Tiger roaring back into cinemas and a promising lineup ahead, Salman Khan continues to be the undisputed king of Bollywood blockbusters.
