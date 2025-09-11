PM Modi To Inaugurate Purnea Airport, Launch Rs 45,000-Crore Projects In Bihar On Sep 15

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) As the Bihar Assembly election draws closer, top leaders of both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are set to intensify their visits to the state to woo voters. The most high-profile visit will be that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address a massive public gathering in Purnea district on September 15 and unveil development projects worth over Rs 45,000 crore.

The highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Purnea Airport, a long-awaited project expected to transform air connectivity in the region.

The new airport is projected to boost not only the development of Purnea but also the wider Koshi and Seemanchal regions, which have long faced connectivity challenges.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday reviewed preparations at the airport site and issued directions to ensure smooth arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

“The entire state, especially the Koshi and Seemanchal region, is excited. Revolutionary changes are coming in Bihar in the field of air connectivity,” he said.

Choudhary also highlighted another major infrastructure push, announcing that the Modi government has approved construction of the Mokama–Munger section of the Buxar–Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor, a 4-lane Greenfield Expressway.

Spanning 82.4 km for Rs 4,447 crore, the project is expected to drastically cut travel time and improve road connectivity across central and eastern Bihar.

The Prime Minister's rally in Purnea is being seen as a crucial political event, with the NDA aiming to showcase its development record, while the INDIA bloc is also preparing counter-campaigns to consolidate support in the region ahead of the polls.

The NDA campaign in Bihar will also see the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other senior BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is preparing a parallel campaign to counter the NDA's development push.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently drew crowds during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, will return to Bihar to lead rallies.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and other alliance leaders are also expected to hit the campaign trail.

The coming weeks are set to witness a direct face-off between the NDA's development narrative and the INDIA bloc's pitch on social justice and people's rights, making Bihar one of the most fiercely contested battlegrounds in the country.