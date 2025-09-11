PM Modi To Inaugurate Purnea Airport, Launch Rs 45,000-Crore Projects In Bihar On Sep 15
The highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Purnea Airport, a long-awaited project expected to transform air connectivity in the region.
The new airport is projected to boost not only the development of Purnea but also the wider Koshi and Seemanchal regions, which have long faced connectivity challenges.
Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday reviewed preparations at the airport site and issued directions to ensure smooth arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.
“The entire state, especially the Koshi and Seemanchal region, is excited. Revolutionary changes are coming in Bihar in the field of air connectivity,” he said.
Choudhary also highlighted another major infrastructure push, announcing that the Modi government has approved construction of the Mokama–Munger section of the Buxar–Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor, a 4-lane Greenfield Expressway.
Spanning 82.4 km for Rs 4,447 crore, the project is expected to drastically cut travel time and improve road connectivity across central and eastern Bihar.
The Prime Minister's rally in Purnea is being seen as a crucial political event, with the NDA aiming to showcase its development record, while the INDIA bloc is also preparing counter-campaigns to consolidate support in the region ahead of the polls.
The NDA campaign in Bihar will also see the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other senior BJP leaders.
Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is preparing a parallel campaign to counter the NDA's development push.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently drew crowds during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, will return to Bihar to lead rallies.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and other alliance leaders are also expected to hit the campaign trail.
The coming weeks are set to witness a direct face-off between the NDA's development narrative and the INDIA bloc's pitch on social justice and people's rights, making Bihar one of the most fiercely contested battlegrounds in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment