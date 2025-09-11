His Thoughts Inspire Pursuit Of Building Viksit Bharat: PM Modi On Acharya Vinoba Bhave's Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to social reformer Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary, describing him as an enduring source of inspiration for building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Vinayak Narahar Bhave, born on September 11, 1895, was a strong advocate of non-violence and human rights.

Revered as "Acharya", he is best remembered for spearheading the Bhoodan Movement, which sought land redistribution for social justice.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Paying homage to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as one of India's most revered spiritual leaders, freedom fighters and social reformers. His life was devoted to popularising Gandhian ideals and empowering the marginalised. His thoughts inspire us greatly in the pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Bhave, saying, "On the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave Ji, the great thinker and social reformer of India, I pay my respectful obeisance to him. Through the Bhoodan Movement, he paved the way for social justice and equality. His ideals, based on compassion, non-violence, and selfless service, will forever continue to inspire nation-building."

The Congress, too, paid homage, stating, "On Acharya Vinoba Bhave's birth anniversary, we pay tribute to the leader of the Bhoodan Movement. His life of simplicity, compassion, and non-violence stands as a timeless inspiration for social justice, land reforms, and collective harmony in India."

Bhave, often regarded as the National Teacher of India and the spiritual successor of Mahatma Gandhi, was also an eminent philosopher. He translated the Bhagavad Gita into Marathi, titling it 'Geetai'.

His association with Gandhi began in 1916 when, on his way to appear for his intermediate examination in Bombay, Bhave burned his school and college certificates after being deeply moved by a newspaper report on Gandhi's speech at the newly founded Banaras Hindu University.

He later wrote to Gandhi, and after a series of letters, Gandhi invited him to meet in person at Kochrab Ashram in Ahmedabad. Their meeting on June 7, 1916, proved transformative, leading Bhave to abandon his formal studies and dedicate himself to Gandhi's vision.

At Sabarmati Ashram, Bhave immersed himself in teaching, studying, spinning, and uplifting the lives of the community. His growing involvement in Gandhi's constructive programmes -- ranging from Khadi and village industries to Nai Talim (new education), sanitation, and hygiene -- cemented his role as one of Gandhi's most devoted followers and later as a leading force in India's social reform movements.