Uzbekistan Making Strides In Realm Of Fixed Asset Investments
The volume of investments by type of economic activity was distributed as follows:
agriculture, forestry, and fisheries-24.3trillion soums (circa $2.2 billion)
mining industry-29.6trillion soums (circa $2.6 billion)
manufacturing industry-74.2trillion soums (circa $6.6 billion)
electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning-38.4trillion soums (circa $3.4 billion)
water supply, sewerage, waste collection, and disposal-7trillion soums (circa $625 million)
construction-20.2trillion soums (circa $1.8 billion)
wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles-9.1trillion soums (circa $813 million)
transportation and storage-15.2trillion soums (circa $1.36 billion)
accommodation and food services-3.8trillion soums (circa $339 million)
information and communication-3.4trillion soums (circa $304 million)
financial and insurance activities-2trillion soums (circa $179 million)
professional, scientific, and technical activities-2.1 trillion soums (circa $188 million)
education-4.2trillion soums (circa $375 million)
healthcare and social work-5.8trillion soums (circa $518 million)
arts, entertainment, and recreation-1.2trillion soums (circa $107 million)
housing construction-21.7trillion soums (circa $1.94 billion)
other activities-11.2trillion soums (circa $1 billion)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment