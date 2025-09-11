Actor Vijay Antony's Film 'Nooru Saami' To Hit Screens On May 1 Next Year

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Vijay Antony, who is playing the lead in director Sasi's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Nooru Saami', has now announced that the film will hit screens on May 1 next year.

Vijay Antony made this announcement at the pre-release event of his upcoming film 'Shakthi Thirumagan'.

Participating in the event, the actor and music director, who has a number of films lined up, said that 'Nooru Saami' would go on to better his blockbuster film 'Pichaikkaran'.

For the unaware, the title 'Nooru Saami' is a phrase that's been taken from an immensely popular song in director Sasi's Tamil film 'Pichaikkaran', which too featured Vijay Antony in the lead.

It may be recalled that ace director Sasi had officially announced that he would be working with Vijay Antony again on a film at the trailer launch event of director Leo John Paul's 'Maargan', in which Vijay Antony played a police officer investigating a series of murders.

Director Sasi had then said, "In 2006, when I made the film 'Dishyum', Vijay Antony was the music director. In 2016, when I made 'Pichaikkaran', Vijay Antony played the lead. Now, we are going to work together again."

Sasi went on to disclose that his upcoming film was one that he considered very close to his heart. He also disclosed that this film would feature two heroes.

"While one of the hero roles will be played by Vijay Antony, the other hero's character will be played by Ajay Dhishan, who happens to be Vijay Antony's sister's son. I remember Ajay as a small child when we were doing Dishyum. He is now a young hero," Sasi had added.

The film has triggered huge expectations from fans of Tamil cinema as Vijay Antony's last film with director Sasi, Pichaikkaran, went on to emerge not only as a blockbuster but also as a cult classic.

Pichaikkaran's story revolved around a renowned and wealthy businessman, who, in a bid to save his mother's life, seeks alms and lives the life of a beggar for a period of 48 days as part of a vow made to God. The film, which was based on a real life incident, moved audiences across not just Tamil Nadu but other regions of the country as well.

Pichaikkaran, which went on to emerge as a huge blockbuster in Tamil, was remade in Telugu as Bichagadu, in Odia as Baby, in Marathi as Bhikari and in Kannada as Amma I love you.

Now, after almost nine years, the immensely popular combo of director Sasi and actor Vijay Antony will be working on a new film that has been titled 'Nooru Saami' (Hundred Gods).