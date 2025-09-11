Dia Mirza Shares Glimpses From 20 Years Of 'Parineeta' Celebrations: Memories For Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) As“Parineeta” completed two decades in Hindi cinema, actress Dia Mirza shared a string of glimpses from the celebrations and called the snippets“a reflection of our shared joy, love and gratitude.”

Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photos and videos from the grand celebration of 20 years of“Parineeta,” which marked the directorial debut of Pradeep Sarkar. The glimpses featured the actress posing next to Vidya Balan, who played the titular character of Lalita, singer Shreya Ghoshal, Rajkumar Hirani and others.

Dia wrote:“It was night to remember... Pradeep Da and his beautiful“Parineeta”. These snippets are a reflection of our shared joy, love and gratitude. Memories for LIFE @vidhuvinodchoprafilms #PradeepSarkar @hirani @balanvidya #Rekhaji @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire @shreyaghoshal and Team Parineeta. The grand celebration of 20 Years of #Parineeta.”

“Parineeta” is a musical romance film adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novella of the same name. The film was based on a screenplay by the film's producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, and Vidya Balan, in her Bollywood debut, Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Dia Mirza in supporting roles. The film has several notable allusions to Indian literature and cinema.

Parineeta primarily revolves around the lead characters, Lalita and Shekhar, who since childhood have been friends and slowly this friendship blossoms into love.

A series of misunderstandings surface and they are separated due to the conniving schemes of Shekhar's father. The plot deepens with the arrival of Girish, who supports Lalita's family.

Eventually, Shekhar's love defies his father's greed and he seeks out Lalita. At the 53rd National Film Awards, Parineeta won Best Debut Film of a Director.

Talking about Dia, she was recently seen in the film“Nadaaniyan,” a teen romantic comedy film directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.