UNSC To Meet On Israel's Qatar Strikes Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today (Wednesday) in response to Israel's strikes targeting Hamas officials in Qatar, media reports said.

The meeting, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in New York has been requested by Algeria and Pakistan, among others, sources said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out an airstrike in Doha targeting senior Hamas leaders, drawing widespread global condemnations.

Hamasa has said five of its members were killed in the attack including the son of senior leader Khalil al-Hayya.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, described the incident as a“criminal attack” and“a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.”

He added that it represented a serious threat to Qatar's security and regional stability.

“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior... Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as they become available,” the statement read.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike, calling it a“flagrant violation” of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Canada, Egypt and Spain, have condemned this attack, calling it a serious threat to regional stability and a violation of international law.

In today's Security Council meeting, members are expected to discuss possible actions in response to the attack and ways to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

sa/ma