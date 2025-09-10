UNSC To Meet On Israel's Qatar Strikes Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today (Wednesday) in response to Israel's strikes targeting Hamas officials in Qatar, media reports said.
The meeting, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in New York has been requested by Algeria and Pakistan, among others, sources said Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Israel carried out an airstrike in Doha targeting senior Hamas leaders, drawing widespread global condemnations.
Hamasa has said five of its members were killed in the attack including the son of senior leader Khalil al-Hayya.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, described the incident as a“criminal attack” and“a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.”
He added that it represented a serious threat to Qatar's security and regional stability.
“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior... Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as they become available,” the statement read.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike, calling it a“flagrant violation” of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Canada, Egypt and Spain, have condemned this attack, calling it a serious threat to regional stability and a violation of international law.
In today's Security Council meeting, members are expected to discuss possible actions in response to the attack and ways to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.
sa/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment