95% Of Kupiansk Destroyed, Situation In City Is Critical

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, the head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, Andrii Besedin, said this during a broadcast on Hromadske Radio.

“Unfortunately, nothing has changed – the situation is critical. The proximity of the enemy, the use of various weapons, and FPVs that are essentially waiting on all logistical routes and access roads to the city, do not allow us not only to fully carry out evacuation measures but also to deliver humanitarian aid or repair any critical infrastructure networks. Guided aerial bombs, which destroy the city every day, and today, unfortunately, more than 95% of the city is destroyed or damaged. The most important and most terrifying thing is that people die and are injured every day,” the official said.

According to him, the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs (KAB) on Kupiansk over the past day, and in total, more than 1,100 strikes have already been carried out on the settlements of the Kupiansk community in September alone, including 36 guided aerial bombs, two of which weighed 1.5 tons.

“The only thing that can save lives is evacuation,” Besedin stressed.

According to his information, a six-year-old girl injured in Kupiansk is now in moderate condition in one of Kharkiv's hospitals. It is still being investigated why the child was living in the city, from which children had already been evacuated at the end of last autumn.

“A regrettable, outrageous case. This child was evacuated from the Kupiansk district; she is not from the Kupiansk community but from a neighboring one. She was forcibly evacuated with her parents. How she ended up in the city is now being investigated by law enforcement agencies, investigative actions are underway, and there is a criminal case. I think this case will show other parents who want to return with children to dangerous areas that this should not be done,” said the Head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration.

According to the City Military Administration, 1,785 residents remain in the community, including 780 on the right bank of Kupiansk itself.

The pace of evacuation is extremely low, Besedin stated.

As reported, on September 7, a six-year-old child was injured in Kupiansk , Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian strikes. On September 8, her condition was assessed as severe

