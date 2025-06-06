Ronald Mcdonald House Charities® Of Greater Washington, DC Celebrates 45 Years Of Keeping Families Close



1978 : Ronald McDonald House of Washington, DC is incorporated as a nonprofit with support from the Greater Washington Advertising Cooperative of the McDonald's Corporation.

June 6, 1980 : The original Ronald McDonald House of Washington, DC opens its doors, becoming the 16th House nationwide. The day is proclaimed "Ronald McDonald House Day".

1995 : The organization merges with Ronald McDonald House Charities to become Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC (RMHCDC).

1998 : RMHCDC opens the Ronald McDonald House of Northern Virginia on the Inova Fairfax Hospital campus to meet growing regional demand.

2006 : A capital campaign is launched to relocate the DC House program to a larger building near the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.

2010 : The Red Shoe 5K is introduced as RMHCDC's signature annual fundraising event.

2011 : The Ronald McDonald House of Washington, DC relocates to a new location featuring 25 rooms-including four isolation suites for immunocompromised patients-and is certified LEED Gold for sustainable design. 2020–2021 : RMHCDC completes renovations to increase capacity, expanding the DC House to 32 rooms and the Northern Virginia House to 24 rooms.

Today, RMHCDC operates two Ronald McDonald House programs-one in Washington, DC, and one in Northern Virginia-providing a supportive and healing environment for families at no cost during their child's treatment.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C.

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC (RMHCDC), a non-profit, 501 (C) (3), EIN #52-1132262, provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. Through two Ronald McDonald House® programs, RMHCDC keeps families with sick children together and close to the medical care their child needs at leading local hospitals. RMHCDC programs provide access to quality health care and enable family-centered care, ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhcdc .

CONTACTS: Omar Linton – RMHCDC – 202-529-8204, [email protected]

SOURCE Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC