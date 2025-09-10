Local Development Minister Reviews Progress On Dahab Transformation With Support From Isdb

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment, met with South Sinai Governor Khaled Mubarak to review the latest updates on the Dahab City development project, funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). The meeting also included Hesham El-Helbawy, Assistant Minister for National Projects, and Ahmed Rizk, Country Programme Manager at UN-Habitat.

Awad reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to accelerating development in Dahab, citing key initiatives such as the upgrade of three globally renowned diving sites-Blue Hole, Three Pools, and the Canyon. Other planned improvements include the development of the Asla area and surrounding extensions, implementation of a smart green transport system, installation of solar energy systems on government buildings, and the transformation of the Lagoon area into a premier tourism and recreational hub.

She emphasized that the project aims to establish Dahab as a model for sustainable tourism and environmental development, one that could be replicated across other cities in South Sinai and Egypt's coastal regions.

Awad also highlighted the importance of technical support in conducting detailed feasibility studies, noting this reflects improved local governance and fosters innovative, city-level urban development strategies. A key component of the project is the launch of the South Sinai Investment Platform, designed to present integrated, actionable investment opportunities to both local and international stakeholders.

Governor Khaled Mubarak noted that Dahab's recent recognition through the“Arab Cities Without Informal Areas” award has enhanced international confidence, paving the way for increased support from institutions like the Islamic Development Bank. He stressed that current efforts aim to reinforce Dahab's global status as a leading eco-tourism destination while safeguarding its natural assets.

Echoing these sentiments, Assistant Minister Hesham El-Helbawy stressed the government's prioritization of infrastructure development, including upgrades to internal roads, the main city entrance, and the rehabilitation and expansion of Blue Hole Road-a vital route to key diving locations.

“These projects go beyond improving services and infrastructure,” El-Helbawy said.“They aim to attract investment, boost tourism, and create meaningful employment opportunities for local communities, particularly youth.”

Ahmed Rizk of UN-Habitat reaffirmed the organization's focus on Dahab due to its distinctive natural environment and international tourism appeal. He noted that the collaboration with the Ministry of Local Development is centered on translating strategic development plans into tangible investment opportunities through a replicable investment platform model applicable across Egypt.