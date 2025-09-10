Egypt Hosts Tunisian Investment Authority Delegation To Boost Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) recently hosted a delegation from the Tunisian Investment Authority, led by Chairperson Namia Al-Ayadi, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance investment cooperation and exchange expertise between Egypt and Tunisia.

The delegation was welcomed by Yasser Abbas, Deputy CEO of GAFI, who highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding economic partnerships across diverse investment sectors.

Abbas acknowledged that despite the longstanding historical relationship between Egypt and Tunisia, the current volume of mutual investments falls short of potential. He called for renewed efforts to intensify collaboration and foster greater economic integration.

Chairperson Al-Ayadi emphasized Tunisia's eagerness to strengthen cooperation, particularly through knowledge-sharing and initiatives to improve the investment climate. She lauded Egypt's innovative“Golden Licence” scheme, describing it as a pioneering model that could be adapted to streamline procedures and enhance the business environment.

Al-Ayadi also underscored the strategic complementarity between the two nations, noting Tunisia's role as a gateway to West Africa and Egypt's position as a gateway to the East, which together present promising opportunities for mutual growth.

During the meeting, GAFI provided an in-depth presentation on its role in attracting foreign direct investment, highlighting the legal frameworks, incentives, and investment systems it has established. The authority also showcased its digital transformation efforts and the successes of the Golden Licence initiative.

Atf Belkadhi Jammousi, Head of the Tunisian Authority's Cluster for International Cooperation, outlined the Tunisian Investment Authority's mandate to support and facilitate investment services.

Following the discussions, Chairperson Al-Ayadi toured GAFI's Investors Services Centre, reviewing streamlined service delivery mechanisms and the integration of multiple government entities under one roof. She praised GAFI's institutional advancements and commitment to investor support.

The visit concluded with both parties reaffirming the importance of ongoing cooperation and coordination. They committed to exchanging best practices, enhancing the investment environment, and advancing strategic partnerships to elevate bilateral investment relations toward greater integration and sustainable growth.