MSMEDA CEO Explores Future Collaboration With UNDP Egypt To Boost Msmes

Bassel Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), met with Chitose Noguchi, the newly appointed Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Egypt, to discuss avenues for future collaboration. The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the two entities, built on over three decades of shared efforts to support Egypt's MSME sector.

Also attending the meeting were Raafat Abbas, Head of Development Sectors at MSMEDA, and Abeer Shakweer, Assistant Resident Representative at UNDP Egypt.

Rahmy underscored the strategic importance of the MSMEDA–UNDP partnership, which dates back to the agency's founding in 1991 under its original name, the Social Fund for Development. He noted that this collaboration has played a critical role in helping MSMEDA navigate transitional periods and expand its support for micro, small, and medium enterprises across Egypt.

Over the years, the partnership has contributed to job creation-particularly for youth, recent graduates, and women-while fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, improving access to support services, and boosting the sector's contribution to the national economy.

Rahmy highlighted key pillars of ongoing cooperation, including digital transformation, expanded access to financial and non-financial services, innovation promotion, and human capital development. He affirmed MSMEDA's commitment to deepening cooperation with both local and international partners to create a thriving, inclusive MSME ecosystem-one that underpins sustainable and resilient economic growth.

For her part, Chitose Noguchi expressed appreciation for the robust relationship between UNDP and MSMEDA, affirming her commitment to building on this foundation to empower MSMEs and enhance their resilience, competitiveness, and contribution to inclusive development.

Noguchi reiterated the UNDP's support for Egypt's development priorities, including job creation, digital transformation, and investment readiness, while fostering an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive.

Abeer Shakweer added that the UNDP works closely with MSMEDA to enhance performance, modernize services, and keep pace with rapid global and technological shifts. She explained that the agency's joint action plans aim to expand digital and financial inclusion, improve access to non-financial services, and strengthen Egypt's innovation ecosystem.

This technical cooperation, Shakweer said, reflects the UNDP's broader commitment to turning successful models into practical, scalable policies and programmes that deliver real impact for entrepreneurs and local communities alike.