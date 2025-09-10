Egypt, Nigeria Explore Joint Energy Investments At Gastech 2025
Discussions covered a wide range of opportunities, including the exchange of technical expertise, joint investment in exploration and production, collaboration on liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and infrastructure, and coordinated efforts within pan-African energy initiatives.
The two ministers also explored ways to expand the presence of Egyptian petroleum companies in Nigeria, particularly in infrastructure development and project implementation.
Minister Badawi emphasized the strong ties between Egypt and Nigeria, reaffirming Egypt's commitment to deepening cooperation with fellow African nations. He noted that enhancing joint efforts in exploration, production, and infrastructure development serves the mutual interests of both countries and contributes to regional energy integration.
Minister Ekpo, in turn, praised Egypt's achievements in energy infrastructure, expressing Nigeria's interest in leveraging Egyptian expertise. He also highlighted the potential for joint investments and capacity-building programs, particularly in training and human resource development.
The talks concluded with both sides agreeing to continue consultations and coordination, with the aim of opening new avenues for cooperation and reinforcing Africa's role as a key player in the global energy landscape.
As two of Africa's largest oil and gas producers, Egypt and Nigeria are strategically positioned to lead regional collaboration. Egypt's track record in developing pipelines, LNG facilities, and export terminals offers a valuable model for future cooperation. Both countries also share significant potential in the LNG sector, creating opportunities for joint projects that could enhance Africa's natural gas exports to international markets.
