TSX Streak Still Alive
(CORRECTS TSX VENTURE CLOSE)
Equities in Toronto kept the ball rolling on Wednesday, pushing indexes to yet another all-time high, powered mostly by resource stocks.
The TSX Composite Index jumped 116.38 points to close Wednesday at 29,179.39.
The Canadian dollar faded 0.07 cents to 72.15 cents U.S.
Among individual stocks, brokerage Scotiabank raised price target on Teck Resources, citing strong "potential for a bidding war", following the copper miner's deal to merge with Anglo American to create a copper giant. Shares of the firm rose $2.02, or 3.7%, to $56.11.
Elsewhere in materials, Dundee Precious Metals climbed $1.61, or 5.8%, to $29.55, while SSR Mining collected $1.15, or 3.9%, to $30.35.
Gold stocks also had a banner day, with Equinox surging $1.13, or 8.2%, to $14.91, while Torex Gold Resources jumped $1.82, or 3.5%, to $53.38.
In energy, Baytex Energy gathered 20 cents, or 6.5%, to $3.29, while Tamarack Valley Energy gained 30 cents, or 5.5%, to $5.77.
Tech shares let the side down, as Constellation Software lost $159.19, or 3.5%, to $4,422.92, while Lightspeed Commerce dipped 62 cents, or 3.7%, to $16.18.
In telecoms, TELUS Corp. doffed 74 cents, or 3.3%, to $21.96, while BCE dipped seven cents to $33.48.
Health-care issues also suffered, as Sienna Senior Living shares gave up 26 cents, or 1.4%, to $18.02, while Bausch Health Companies shed eight cents to $9.92.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 6.31 points Wednesday to 867.53
Seven of the 12 subgroups were positive, led by gold, better by 1.6%, while materials soared 0.9%, and energy was ahead 0.6%.
The five losing groups were weighed most by telecoms, down 0.9%, consumer staples, off 0.4%, and industrials, trailing 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 jumped to a fresh record on Wednesday after a reading on wholesale prices unexpectedly declined, a welcome development for investors clamoring for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut next week to boost the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrials plummeted 220.42 points to 45,490.92
The broader index gained 19.44 points to 6,532.05.
The NASDAQ index barely cleared breakeven, moving higher only 6.57 points to 21,812.06.
Oracle and artificial intelligence-linked stocks notching the biggest gains. There were more losers in the S&P 500 than winners.
Market sentiment was given a boost following the latest producer price index reading, which showed that wholesale prices fell 0.1% in August.
Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated a 0.3% gain. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, likewise declined 0.1%, while the Dow Jones forecast called for 0.3%.
The report serves as a positive sign regarding the state of inflation in the U.S. economy heading into Thursday's more closely watched consumer price index reading.
Economists expect the CPI report to show monthly increases of 0.3%, according to Dow Jones. This includes the headline all-items index as well as the core reading that excludes volatile food and energy prices.
If this materializes, the annual headline CPI rate would be pushed up to 2.9%, though the core reading is expected to stay unchanged at 3.1%.
Prices for 10-year Treasury eked up, lowering yields to 4.04% from Tuesday's 4.08%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $1.16 to $63.79 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices sagged $1.50 to $3,680.70 U.S. an ounce.
