Big Bad Wolf Roars Into Ajman For Book Lovers - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/71/Ajman_Museum%2C_2007_%2803%29.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Ajman is preparing to host the Big Bad Wolf book sale for the first time, as the world's biggest travelling book fair descends on the emirate. The sale runs from 25 September to 5 October 2025 at Youth X HUB, open daily from 10 am to 9 pm, with free admission throughout.

Book enthusiasts can explore more than 250,000 titles across genres-from children's stories to science fiction, self-help and cookbooks-offered at discounts of up to 90 per cent. Titles start from just AED 2. This edition marks Big Bad Wolf's Ajman debut, with the emirate becoming the 51st stop in the event's Middle East expansion. Indeed, the guest experience promises to“roar into Ajman for book lovers”.

Representatives at a press conference on 4 September outlined the significance of hosting Big Bad Wolf in Ajman, asserting it underlines the emirate's growing cultural and educational ambitions. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, described the event as a reflection of Ajman's commitment to enriching its cultural landscape, advancing literacy, and increasing access to knowledge.

Andrew Yap, founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, reiterated the sale's founding mission: to make reading accessible to all. He noted that the book industry currently serves only about 3 per cent of the global population, and that Big Bad Wolf aims to expand access by treating knowledge as a right, not a luxury. The fair, launched in 2009 by entrepreneurs Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng of BookXcess, has since toured more than 50 cities across 17 countries.

The event is being held in partnership with the Government of Ajman, supported by the Sharjah Book Authority, with the Office of Special Educational Affairs in Ajman acting as Strategic Partner, and Youth X HUB as Venue Partner.

See also Dubai Economy Posts Solid 4 % Gain Driven by Health and Property

Visitors can expect an immersive environment where readers of all ages-whether seeking fiction, educational or inspirational content-can find appealing, affordable options.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?