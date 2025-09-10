Activist Charlie Kirk, Major Ally Of Trump, Shot Dead At US University

US right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk, an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday at an event at a Utah university, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, hailing his close ally as "legendary."

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

A university spokesperson said police did not have a suspect in custody, after the school initially reported that someone had been taken into custody.

Cellphone video clips of the incident circulating on social media showed Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd at the campus in Orem, Utah, when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out. Kirk moved his hand toward his neck as he fell off his chair, sending the attendees running.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Kirk and the group he co-founded, Turning Point USA, the largest conservative youth organization in the country, played a key role in driving young voter support for Trump in November. His events at college campuses nationwide typically draw large crowds.